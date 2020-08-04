Giles Students Return to School

School buses run once more on the streets of Giles County, ferrying children into another school year as schools reopen for an abbreviated first day Aug. 3. Giles County schools are expected to see significantly reduced in-person numbers early this school year due to many choosing the virtual option amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. However, all schools are currently open for in-person learning and drivers are asked to exercise caution during their early morning and afternoon commutes with school buses and children once again adorning the streets. Due to the current COVID-19 spread in the county, schools will initially be taking a 2-0-2 approach in terms of attendance with children not attending on Wednesdays. Ron Mayes / Pulaski Citizen
