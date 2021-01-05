STRHS Pulaski welcomed Giles County’s Baby New Year Jan. 1 with the birth of baby girl Nylah Rose Cathey to parents, Tiamberlin Mitchell and Ronnie Cathey Jr. of Pulaski
Dr. Alison Tucker delivered Nylah, weighing in at 5 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 18 inches long, at 12:16 a.m.
The baby girl will be welcomed home by one big sister.
Per tradition, Baby New Year and her parents were showered with an assortment of gifts from the STRHS Pulaski Childbirth Center including a stroller, diapers, clothing, various daily essentials and much more.
Giles County’s own Quirky Quilters, for the fifth year in a row, were ready with a hand-quilted baby quilt just for Baby New Year, which was personalized just for her upon arrival.
