The Giles County Help Center received a large donation containing 4,100 pounds of non-perishable food items last week.
Among the food items received from the Welfare and Self-Reliance Services Department of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were canned fruits and vegetables, sugar, flour, pasta and beef stew.
“We at the Center consider it a great honor and privilege to be thought of in this manner,” Help Center Program Director Sheila Garrett said, regarding the impact of the shipment on the Help Center and local community. “You just never know when God has a plan to bless you.
“It came at a time when our shelves were getting low. Just imagine the donation we needed coming from Utah.”
The process began with Sharon Benner, who came to the Help Center to simply donate masks for the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. When she learned of the center’s emptying shelves, she moved on a request that would, in the end, yield $5,000 in items of the Help Center’s choosing.
“We were kind of on a cloud — a cloud of gratefulness. Even in the pandemic, God is still in the blessing business,” Garrett said.
The donation is one of many provided by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints across Middle Tennessee, with other shipments arriving in Spring Hill, Clarksville, Franklin, Memphis, Murfreesboro and Nashville.
“Serving others as Jesus Christ did is at the heart of who we are,” James Steanson, the Church’s stake President, said. “These
challenging times can draw out the best in everyone. We are truly grateful for the resources and the ability to help our neighbors and friends.”
The Giles County Help Center, 314 N. First St., Pulaski, is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 363-8655 or find them on Facebook.
