'Got Milk?'

An 18-wheeler hauling milk overturns on the Highway 64 Bypass in the vicinity of the Highway 11 intersection Monday, spilling a substantial amount of milk across the roadway. Giles County Fire and Rescue, Giles EMS, Giles OEM, Pulaski Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency personnel aided at the scene. The driver was transported to STRHS Pulaski by Giles EMS paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.
Ron Mayes / Pulaski Citizen
