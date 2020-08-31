Gov. Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group recently announced that $61 million dollars will be awarded in Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund grants to improve access to broadband internet services across the state.
The grants are funded through the State’s Coronavirus Relief Fund allotment from the federal government and distributed through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
“Access to broadband services is very important, especially in rural areas like in my district,” State Sen. Joey Hensley said. “I appreciate the Department of Economic and Community Development for awarding these grants. This funding will provide great assistance to these areas and improve the overall access to essential services in District 28. I am happy to announce that a large portion of these grants were awarded to District 28 and those grants are listed below.”
• Ardmore Telephone Company in Minor Hill — $815,000 in grant funding for 85 locations.
• JTM Broadband for multiple locations in Lewis County — $605,000 dollars in grant funding for around 260 locations.
• Loretto Telephone Company for multiple locations in Lawrence County — $1.1 million in grant funding for about 1,250 locations.
• Meriwether Lewis Electric Coop for multiple locations of Public WIFI in Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lewis and Perry Counties — awarded a $12,000 grant.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has only further elevated the importance of access to reliable, affordable broadband internet to facilitate telemedicine, distance learning and telecommuting,” Gov. Lee said. “I thank the members of our Financial Stimulus Accountability Group and the Department of Economic and Community Development for their work in distributing these funds to shovel-ready projects that will directly benefit Tennesseans.”
ECD received 84 applications for $89.1 million in funding. Following review and a public comment period, 62 projects representing $61.1 million will be funded. The remaining $28 million in projects were denied due to a number of factors including project feasibility, applicant experience and public comments received from existing broadband providers. Unfunded applicants will be invited to submit an application for the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Grant Program, funded at $15 million this year, where applicants are given significantly more time to complete project builds.
Pursuant to federal guidelines, these projects are limited to those that would enhance access to individuals and families affected during the COVID-19 pandemic by the lack of broadband access in their area. Eligible entities included those authorized to provide broadband services in Tennessee, and eligible areas were limited to those unserved or underserved locations lacking all equipment necessary to provide a broadband connection capable of supporting telemedicine, distance learning and telecommuting.
—State Sen. Joey Hensley
