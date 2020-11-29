Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced the first bill of his administration’s legislative package for the 2021 General Assembly. The Re-Employment Act from the Department of the Military will provide re-employment protections to Tennessee National Guard service members who are called to state active duty.
“Over the coming weeks, we will be offering a preview of policy proposals that will streamline Tennessee government and ensure that we are good stewards of taxpayers’ dollars,” Lee said. “Our National Guard servicemen and women have been front and center in our COVID-19 response and this bill will support their efforts and help ensure the very best continue to serve in the Tennessee National Guard.”
The Re-Employment Act will:
• Amend Tennessee law to provide re-employment protections for service members called to state active duty;
• Close the gap in benefits by providing state active duty benefits more closely aligned to those provided while in federal status.
• Keep the Tennessee National Guard competitive in recruiting top talent that might otherwise serve in a neighboring state National Guard that does provide protection.
—Office of the Governor
