Facing an avalanche of COVID-19 cases across the state, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has issued an executive order prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people in an indoor public place and strongly urging Tennesseans to only gather with members of their households.
Executive Order No. 70 went into effect Monday (Dec. 21) and is set to last until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 19, 2021.
From Sunday, Dec. 13-Sunday, Dec. 20, Giles County’s total case count grew from 1,842 to 2,240. Active cases on Dec. 20 jumped by 186 from the previous Sunday to 446.
“We now have around 10,000 Tennesseans getting sick every day,” Lee said in a public
address Sunday. “More than 100 people are dying each day. We are in a war. With the arrivals of the first vaccine, we have launched an offensive that will end this war. But it is the next few weeks that is going to be the most critical for our state.”
Work From Home
The executive order states that Tennesseans should work from home where possible due to the strain the surge is putting on health care resources. People are encouraged, where possible, to work remotely. All employers and businesses are strongly urged to take steps to equip, encourage, allow or require employees to work remotely.
Social Gatherings
While every person is strongly urged to maintain at least six feet of separation from persons outside their household, the executive order goes on to state: “People shall not in any event be in a group of 10 or more persons in an indoor public place for the purposes of social gatherings, activities or events.”
“We have seen firsthand that Thanksgiving gatherings and extended time indoors have been the principal driver in spreading COVID-19 like wildfire,” Lee said in his address. “It only took a matter of days to see gatherings around Thanksgiving translate into a record level of sickness. Tonight, I am asking you to make some hard decisions. I understand deeply how much Tennessee families need each other. But we must do all that we can to blunt this surge and keep more Tennesseans from getting sick.”
Places of Worship
For the purposes of the executive order, places of worship, weddings and funerals are not considered social gatherings. They are, however, strongly encouraged to continue to use virtual or online services and gatherings and to follow guidance from the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community initiatives.
Sporting Events
The order gives local education agencies the authority to permit sporting events and athletic activities that are conducted under the guidance of the TSSAA. The order goes on to state: “With respect to school-sponsored and other youth athletics, schools, organizers and facilities shall not permit spectators to attend practices, games or competition...” Exceptions are provided for facility administrators, athletics officials, coaching and team personnel, parents, guardians, other immediate household members, media, athletic scouting personnel and first responders.
Wearing Masks
According to Lee, 80 percent of Tennesseans are reporting that they are wearing masks most or all of the time. While thanking the 80 percent, he urged them to continue their diligence and encouraged the remaining 20 percent to wear a mask to protect their health.
“Tennesseans have two weapons that they must use in the next 30 days: only gather with your household, and wear a mask,” Lee said.
State Response
Lee pledged that the State of Tennessee will continue to mobilize its resources, such as free testing, and he noted that vaccines are being delivered across the state.
“We are in a cold, cruel phase of this pandemic,” the governor said Sunday. “It will get worse before it gets better. I know you are tired. But we have got to double down. I am reminded of Winston Churchill’s words during the darkest days of World War II: ‘It would be foolish to disguise the gravity of the hour. It would be still more foolish to lose heart and courage.’”
