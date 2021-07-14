Grant Will Provide Smart Boards for BMS

Bridgeforth Middle School receives a grant from KODA Technologies through its KODA Cares program. KODA Technologies, a defense system company based in Madison, Ala., presented the Grand Prize grant in the amount of $11,226 to the school for the purchase of three new smart boards for classrooms. Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
