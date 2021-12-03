The Giles County Democratic Party will host a Meet & Greet for Democratic Candidate for Governor, Councilman JB Smiley Jr. of the Memphis City Council, Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Giles County Courthouse Gazebo.
"It is our responsibility as citizens to elect individuals who are competent and compassionate, who will stand up for the rights of our children, women, teachers and unions so that we may create a better Tennessee for all who live here," said Councilman Smiley.
This will be stop 34 of his 95 county statewide tour.
"I am looking forward to spending time with the people of Giles County," Smiley said. "To hear their concerns and get to know who I am. I hope you all will join me as we work to build a better Tennessee, together."
—GC Democratic Party
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.