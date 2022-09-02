School is in session, summer is coming to an end and a season of festivities is quickly approaching.
Celebrate the change of seasons by attending the Here’s the Beef Festival that begins at the Giles County Agri Park Tuesday, Sept. 6, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 10.
“The fair is headed to the festival again this year, and boy are you going to be proud of this event,” Giles Chamber CEO Jessie Parker said. “New this year, we have a huge rodeo, the return of the motocross and more thrill rides.”
“We start off with our little girls’ pageant for ages baby to 9 years old on Tuesday,” she said, adding that registration is still open for that event.
Let’s not forget about the Celebrity Cattle Show that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser with UT Southern’s Dr. Martin, Tyler Smith, Sadie Stafford and Vee Young in the lineup.
After more than 25 years, Friday afternoon will also include a dairy show, Giles Extension Director Kevin Rose said.
“For the beef show we have added a Supreme Champion class, which will include all grand champion heifers from the registered show,” he said. “The supreme champion exhibitor will receive a $50 premium and a nice, personalized director’s chair.
“All grand champions this year will receive $25 premium plus a very nice, personalized bag. These personalized items will have the Here’s the Beef logo embroidered on them,” Rose said. “All beef exhibitors registered to show will receive a gift set with the Here’s the Beef logo on promotional items.
“All of these additional awards are being made possible by the sponsorship of Ingram Angus Farm.”
The week’s lineup includes Ag, FCE and 4-H exhibits available to be viewed all week long; Carnival rides open at 5 p.m. daily. The Sheep Show will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Wednesday begins with a free admission flash mob from 5-5:30 p.m., followed by Family Faith Night. Thursday’s lineup includes the Showstopper Cattle Show at 3 p.m., Cow Pie Bingo at 5 p.m., the Celebrity Showmanship Cattle Show and two circus shows beginning at 6 p.m. and the Junk Car Jump and Run at 7 p.m. Friday will feature the Dairy Show at 3 p.m., two circus shows and motocross at 6 p.m. and the Lo Key Ranch Rockin’ K Rodeo at 8 p.m. Closing out the week, Saturday begins with the 4-H Poultry Show at 9 a.m. and 4-H Poultry Sale at 10 a.m. In the evening, the Country Boy Horse Show kicks off at 5 p.m., three circus shows begin at 6 p.m. and the Demolition Derby is at 7 p.m.
Admission for children under 3 will be free all week. All other ages will be $5 at the gate on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Friday will feature the rodeo, motocross and two circus shows and will be $20 for adults and $15 for ages 4-12 at the gate.
Those wanting to enjoy the Paradise Amusements rides will need to purchase either a carnival armband for $20 or tickets for $1 each or $20 for 24.
For a pull-out sheet featuring the line-up for each day, see last week’s edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN, or find it online at PulaskiCitizen.com. For more information, visit heresthebeeffestival.com.
See you at the festival!
