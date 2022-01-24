The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed highly pathogenic Eurasian H5 avian influenza (HPAI) in a wild American wigeon in Colleton County, S.C.
All poultry owners are encouraged to visit USDA APHIS Defend the Flock Program, bit.ly/DefendFlock, for resources on ways to enhance biosecurity.
“ I would like to emphasize the importance of biosecurity,” warned Dr. Samantha Beaty, DVM with the TN Department of Agriculture Animal Health. “Backyard poultry are typically housed in a fashion that allows for more exposure to wild birds. Please take an opportunity to review biosecurity resources on the Defend the Flock link. If you have questions about improving biosecurity, please contact us at 615-837-5120 and we will discuss principles and if you need further assistance, can put you in touch with one of our field staff or your local UT Extension Agent. The best defense against this disease is a good offense!”
Dr. Beaty suggests that any owners having instances of large numbers of birds experiencing high morbidity and mortality and/or symptoms consistent with Avian Influenza, should contact the state veterinarian’s office at 615-837-5120 for guidance and testing assistance.
—Giles Extension
