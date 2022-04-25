A historical marker to honor James Monroe Brown will be placed on the grounds of the Giles County Courthouse Friday, April 29, at 2 p.m.
Brown, who was a U.S. Navy Veteran, an NAACP leader and general chairman of the Tennessee Voter’s Council, was born in Aymett Town to John Tyler and Theola McCollum June 17, 1928, and died Jan. 3, 2000.
Brown attended school in Giles County and played football for the Bridgeforth Blue Devils.
A member of the former Shepard Bible Class, he later served as the steward of Campbell Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
According to the Tennessee Senate joint resolution filed after his death, Brown was “a renowned Bible scholar and evangelistic speaker, Mr. Brown was known for being a great storyteller…”
In 1978, Brown was invited by former President Jimmy Carter to the White House to discuss civil rights issues, and he advocated for such with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Rev. Jesse Jackson, former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, Avon Williams, Esq., Ethel Kennedy and Carter as well.
“A proficient public servant who remained true to his roots, Mr. Brown filed the first administrative lawsuit through the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Legal Defense Fund against Urban Renewal and the Hill Burton Act against the Giles County Hospital; both cases were won, with the federal government forcing integration by cutting off federal funds to entities that practiced segregation,” the resolution states.
The resolution goes on to state that he “led the African American community, and all freedom-loving persons of Tennessee, in the fight against paroling the convicted assassin of Martin Luther King Jr., James Earl Ray.”
Brown, according to information provided by Pulaski’s Community Advisory Council, was also the first African American Democratic County chairperson in the south, was elected in 1972 as the first African American Giles County commissioner and was a member of the MLK Holiday Committee for the State of Tennessee.
Brown and wife Anne E. McKissack Brown owned and operated Queen Ann Funeral Home in Pulaski.
According to the resolution, he also “started Chanson Records Company and the Czar Music Publishing Company in order to showcase the musical talents of African American Tennesseans,” ran for constable in the 1950s and for Pulaski Mayor in 1989.
“I was always behind him because I believed he had what we needed,” his wife told the PULASKI CITIZEN at the time of his death. “If he had had the full support of the black community, he would have been elected and made a mayor. I had faith in him that he could have done good things for the community.”
Those who wish to attend the event in remembrance and honor of Brown’s legacy should gather at the southeast corner of the Courthouse April 29 at 2 p.m.
