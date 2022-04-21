The Giles County Historical Society will welcome guest speaker Kelly Hamlin to its quarterly meeting Sunday, April 24, at the Giles County Public Library.
The program is FREE of charge and is open to the entire community.
“I will be speaking in my capacity as a volunteer member of the CACIRA committee — the Community Advisory Council on Inclusive Recognition and Acknowledgment,” Hamlin said. “I may be joined by other CACIRA members as well.”
The all-volunteer committee, formed by the City of Pulaski in 2021, has focused its research on adding public recognition of the historical figures in Giles County history.
“The CACIRA group’s first undertaking is the erection of a statue memorializing the U.S. Colored Troops of Giles County, which will be located at the newly re-designated Cave Springs Heritage Plaza on North First Street in Pulaski,” Hamlin said. “We will share an overview of what motivated the committee to take on the USCT for their first public commemoration project.”
“Anyone interested in joining the CACIRA committee is invited to attend to gain a better understanding of how the committee works,” Hamlin added.
GCHS member John Lancaster will make a brief presentation of items related to the topic.
For more information, call the Giles County Public Library at 363-2720 and ask for to speak to a GCHS member.
