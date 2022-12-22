Pulaski Electric
Pulaski Electric will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas.
Library
The Giles County Public Library will be closed Saturday-Monday, Dec. 24-26, in observance of Christmas.
Garbage Collection
The Pulaski Street and Sanitation Department will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas. Monday’s garbage will be collected with the normal Tuesday, Dec. 27, route. For more information, call 363-3234.
