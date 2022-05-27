Pulaski Electric

Pulaski Electric System will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.

Library

The Giles County Public Library will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.

Garbage Collection

The Pulaski Street and Sanitation Department will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. Monday’s garbage will be collected with the normal Tuesday, May  31, route. For more information, call 363-3234.

