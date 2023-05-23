The PULASKI CITIZEN will alter printing schedules next week to allow for the observance of Memorial Day.
Deadlines for this schedule are:
• All display advertisements for the May 31 CITIZEN are due by noon Thursday, May 25.
• All straight classifieds and legal ads are due by 9 a.m. Thursday, May 25.
