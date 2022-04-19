The Giles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking help locating a suspect in a home invasion in Lynnville today (April 18).
According to GCSD information at approximately 8 a.m. today, a male entered a residence without consent on the 100 block of Higdon St. in Lynnville.
The offender reportedly began a verbal confrontation that escalated into a physical attack. During the altercation, GCSD reports that the suspect pulled a silver handgun and struck the homeowner in the head.
“When the victim was struck, the firearm discharged without striking anyone,” the GCSD press release states, adding that the suspect quickly exited the residence and left the scene taking Cline St. to Main St. in Lynnville.
The vehicle was last seen traveling east on Highway 129 toward I-65.
According to the GCSD press release, the suspect’s possible first name is Darrel and is believed to be in his early to mid-30s, approximately 5’-11” to 6’-02”, heavy set and wearing a brown zip-up jacket.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Department at 931-363-3505.
— Staff Reports
