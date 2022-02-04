The Giles County Homeschool Co-op has begun its Spring semester, but enrollment is still open for interested homeschooling families.
The group, which has resumed in-person meetings after a pandemic hiatus, gathers alternating Fridays at the Pulaski Recreation Center from 9-11:30 a.m.
The Co-op operates as an enrichment opportunity for homeschooled children and as a way for them to build social connections. Parents teach classes of their own (or their children’s) choosing. Classes often include various themes in the fields of music, science, art, writing, games and life skills.
After gathering with some warm up activities, the Pledge of Allegiance and a blessing, students head to the first of three periods. Families with children from preschool to high school age participate, and all are welcome. After the last period, when weather permits, many families convene on the playground for a picnic lunch.
In addition to classes, the group arranges field trips and other activities. This spring there are plans to visit the state capitol and the Middle Tennessee Museum of Natural History. The Co-op’s organizer Bonnie Storey is also considering hosting a curriculum sale prior to the next school year. The semester typically ends with a potluck celebration.
There is an annual enrollment fee of $25-$30 to cover the facilities use fees, and each class may have a fee for supplies.
For more information, join the Giles Christian Homeschool Co-op group on Facebook or email gilescountyareacoop@yahoo.com. For additional information about homeschooling in the community, visit the Facebook group “Giles County, TN area homeschoolers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.