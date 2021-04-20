The Giles County Sheriff's Department responded to the 6000 block of Buford Station Road, Lynnville, to investigate a homicide at 9:39 p.m. last night (Monday).
The shooting death of 62-year-old James Dayton Grimes is an ongoing homicide investigation and all leads are being pursued.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Department at 363-3505, or the
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
—GCSD
