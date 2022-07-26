Honor and Remember and rider/trainer Dan Waddell take the Doug Wolaver Championship at the Pulaski Rotary Club’s 82nd Annual Red Carpet Horse Show of the South Saturday night at the Giles County Agri Park. Waddell, of Shelbyville, and Honor and Remember took the top spot in this year’s show in the championship class. Honor and Remember’s owners, George and Kim Lewis, are from Neville, Ala.   Photo Courtesy of Shane Shiflet

