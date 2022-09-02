The annual Here’s The Beef Festival will be held Tuesday-Saturday, Sept. 6-10, at the Giles County Agri Park.
Highlighted events for the week include the Rocking K Rodeo, Family Faith Night, Pulaski Lions Club’s Demolition Derby, Jump & Run and Motocross events, a Country Boy Horse Show, Sheep Show and the Showstopper Cattle Show, including the Celebrity Showmanship Class. A new agriculture event this year will be the return of a Dairy Show on Friday, Sept. 9. The 4-H Poultry Sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m.
Educational exhibits such as quilts, crafts, canning culinary, woodworking, photography, honey, fruits and vegetables, flowers and field and forage crops for youth and adults will be accepted Monday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Premium money and ribbons will be awarded to the winners. Exhibits will be on display in Volunteer Hall throughout the festival week.
The Giles County Deer Hunters Association will accept entries Sept. 5-6 for the popular people’s choice deer head contest, sponsored by King B Farm. All festival attendees can go to Volunteer Hall and vote for their favorite deer mount each night. Total premiums for the winners are $500.
For more information, call Giles Extension at 363-3523.
—Giles Extension
