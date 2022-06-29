Jeff Adams has announced his candidacy for a seat on the Giles County Commission from District 7 in the Aug. 4 election.
“I’m a firm believer in a person’s rights to live their life as long as it does not harm others,” Adams said. “I believe in personal property rights, support our local schools and think we should strive to do a better job teaching our children the basics as well as life skills. We should be planning ahead for growth so we don’t end up congested due to the University of Tennessee Southern campus and plan for our public schools’ growth in enrollment.”
Adams was born and raised in Indiana and has lived in Florida, California and Washington before choosing Pulaski as a place to retire. He works part-time for NAPA Auto Parts as a driver and has enjoyed meeting a lot of people through his job and participation in local events.
His goals include:
• Moving all county meetings to the evenings so the majority of citizens can attend meetings and hold office without having to take time off of work, if they so desire.
• Making full commission meetings an open forum for citizens to discuss any topic concerning the county.
• Having all tax increases over 5 percent placed on the next ballot for a vote, including wheel and property taxes.
• Ensuring that any change in county government or representatives be placed on the ballot for a vote by citizens.
Adams has been married for 42 years and has two children and six grandchildren.
“I believe county government can’t do its job properly without hearing from the people it serves,” Adams said. “If you honor me with your vote, I want to make sure the people have a voice in their government. I would sincerely appreciate your consideration, support and vote.”
—David Adams
