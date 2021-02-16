Ice, Snow Descend Upon Giles

Winter weather descends upon Giles County Sunday and Monday with sleet, freezing rain and snow covering everything in a glaze of ice and snow. Giles County’s emergency responders and road and utility crews throughout the county have been braving the weather to keep citizens safe, roads as clear as possible and power, water and gas to homes. Frigid temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week. Ron Mayes / Pulaski Citizen
