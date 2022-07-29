When a situation calls for quick medical assistance, it is good to know that someone will be there who is capable of such aid.
Emergency responders gathered at the Giles County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) to recognize those service members who had recently responded to a call for a downed person and assisted in saving his life.
The witness to the incident said the victim had commented on not feeling well before collapsing, Paramedic Amber Dawn Remagen said.
Pulaski Police Lt. Justin Young and Patrol Officer Taylor Keith were the first to respond to the scene. Young said the individual was unresponsive in the kitchen floor with no pulse and was not breathing, so they began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
The ambulance service was not long behind them, Young said.
Remagen explained dispatch contacts the police department because they can usually respond faster and are trained in basic CPR.
Upon EMS’s arrival, Remagen said they took over CPR, defibrillated the victim, gave him some medication and were able to get a pulse back.
Vanderbilt LifeFlight was contacted for transportation to a “higher facility” and, while waiting, the patient lost his pulse again. But responders were able to immediately get it back with defibrillation.
The PPD officers helped carry the patient to the ambulance for transport to the helipad, Remagen said, adding that an electrocardiogram (EKG) showed the victim was having a ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI).
“We were brought in after they regained pulses,” Vanderbilt LifeFlight Air Transport Manager/Flight Nurse Practitioner Sheldon Dreaddy said. “When our crew arrived, biggest thing was he was still unresponsive.
“They had to place an endotracheal tube in the airway,” Dreaddy said, adding that the patient had another cardiac arrest on the way, and was taken to the catheterization laboratory (cath lab) upon arrival at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
These emergency responders cooperated and coordinated their efforts to help save this man’s life.
“We work great together… they do an awesome job,” EMS Director Roy Griggs said, adding that the police department has saved many lives by starting CPR or using Narcan before EMS arrives.
“That relationship, either the city or the county, if I’m down, I want them to be there to help me,” Griggs said.
“We have a really good working relationship,” Young said.
“We always joke around with them a lot, but when it comes down to it, we always know they are going to have our back in any situation,” Remagen said.
“By them getting there and starting CPR… that made his chances of survival better,” she said.
“He ended up having a 100 percent occlusion of a major vessel in his heart and required that four other vessels be ballooned open and stinted,” Dreaddy said.
“The reason this one got singled out is, statistically speaking, the chances of surviving or surviving without some sort of brain injury, in a pre-hospital cardiac arrest, statistically are pretty low,” he said. “So, for him to come out of a hospital a couple of weeks later fully intact with no deficits, he really beat the odds.
“The reason he beat the odds is it was a witnessed arrest, somebody had good sense to call 9-1-1 immediately and then these guys got there, and this patient was fortunate for someone to start CPR immediately.”
“If the CPR had been delayed, he might have survived but he wouldn’t be the same person,” Dreaddy said. “So, these guys deserve a heck of a lot of credit for managing him in the first few minutes.
“So that was the difference maker.”
