The annual Pulaski Independence Day Concert and Fireworks at Sharewood Park is set for Thursday, July 1, from 5-10 p.m.
The celebration is sure to please with the Giles County Honor Guard starting off the festivities at 6:30 p.m. The Rubiks Groove will be playing from 7-9 p.m. and fireworks will begin immediately after the music ends.
Make plans to bring your family and friends to join the community in this momentous occasion, not only as a July 4 celebration, but also the first official day of UT Southern in Pulaski.
There will be a drop-off area as you enter the Pulaski Recreation Center for anyone who prefers that accessibility. You are encouraged to arrive at 5 p.m. in order to get parked and pick your spot for the show.
Visit the Pulaski Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page as there will be “more details to come soon.”
Do not forget to bring your lawn chairs, accent with some orange, head down to the park and enjoy the show!
