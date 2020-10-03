Growth and prosperity seem to be on the horizon for Giles County as expansion to local industry is in the works.
EDC Executive Director David Hamilton said local industry is doing well and is expected to keep looking up. Despite the effect of coronavirus, project inquiries have consistently come in.
Lot 5, a 250,000-plus square foot pad-ready site in Dan Speer Industrial Park South (IPS), will be finished within a few weeks. Hamilton said this will be a good site for potential industries looking to build.
EDC is in the process of getting the site certification to combine Lots 9 and 15 as one big tract, adding to land availability in IPS.
“We are slowly looking at additional property for an industrial park,” Hamilton said. “We’ve got enough land now, but after we sell Lot 5, we will need to search for additional land.”
The state will also be widening Tarpley Shop Road to enhance the backside of IPS. Tarpley Shop Road from Highway 31 South to Wallace Road will be widened into two 12-foot lanes with 3-foot shoulders.
The vacant Timken building is one of only a few prospective large buildings that is in close proximity to the Nashville area, according to Hamilton.
“There’s been a lot of interest in that building,” he said. “So hopefully we’ll get someone in there this coming year.”
With Magneti Marelli closing its location in Michigan and expanding in Pulaski, Hamilton said there will be new employment opportunities at the local facility.
“They are a good, strong company,” he said. “They are our largest employer right now.”
Growth in Numbers
With additions of an FBI facility and the Mazda-Toyota project in the Huntsville area, Giles County could experience a surge as well, southern Giles probably more than the rest.
“It will help Giles County from the standpoint that we will have people who live here and work there,” Hamilton said. “That’s a tremendous boost to this whole region.”
The possibility of Martin Methodist joining the University of Tennessee System is also expected to have a positive impact on both local industry and retail.
I think we are going to see a real good partnership between UT and the local industries,” Hamilton said. “I think it will be tremendous.”
Retail Boost
As far as retail, there have been a few new retail stores and restaurants that have recently opened: Badcock Furniture, the Southern Table, the Bluebird Café (under new ownership and open only for lunch) and the Stockyard Café (same owner as the Bluebird and soon to be open only for supper).
“We’ve had some retail come in, and they are all positives from my standpoint,” Hamilton said. “I just see that getting better, especially with the UT announcement.”
The EDC wants to encourage potential prospects to commit to a Pulaski location. Getting land before prices increase might be a good incentive.
“We’ve already reached out to Retail Strategies to tell them the news, so that they can start telling some of the people they are working with,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton expects that over the next three to five years there will be a significant positive impact to the area. The growth will be extreme.
“I think people will look back and go wow, we’ve had a pretty good growth spurt,” he said.
Ardmore is already seeing some changes and is expected to see a lot more. They have added a Rick’s Barbecue restaurant and a new nursing home is being built.
Jobs Well Done
Last year, local industries invested more than $30 million and broke even as far as employment goes.
“When those plants invest dollars into their plants, that just means they will be committed to stay here a little longer,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton recognizes the people and work they initiated before he began his employment for the county in May 2019.
“Over the last year, I’ve really grown fond of Pulaski and Giles County and appreciate all the work that was done prior to me getting here to prepare Pulaski for the future,” he said.” Some of that work included investing in industrial park, widening Highway 31 and developing the pad-ready site.
“So they are investing the money, and I commend them for doing that,” Hamilton said.
That is not, however, all Hamilton is appreciative of.
“My board of 18 members works very well,” he said. “I think our organization as a whole is really in a good spot and hopefully going to bring some good things to the community in the future.”
Hamilton added that he has also enjoyed working with County Executive Melissa Greene and Mayor Pat Ford, along with all the mayors in the county.
“They have been a pleasure to work with,” he said.
