“It’s incredible how many people remark about our labs and offerings when they visit campus,” Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Pulaski (TCAT-Pulaski) President Mike Whitehead explained. “We’re a hidden gem in town, right off East College Street.”
Whitehead and his TCAT-Pulaski staff and faculty are busy as ever getting the word out about their “Career in a Year” opportunities and high job placement rates.
“Most of our programs are a year in length, so the time commitment is realistic,” Whitehead said. “We average 88-100 percent successful job placement for our graduates. It’s structured in our instructor evaluations and they already have great local connections — many who proactively call us needing to meet their worker demand.
“Many of our programs have 100 percent job placement rates, but not enough students to fill these jobs. The demand is there, and we provide a hands-on learning environment that’s self-paced and incredibly affordable.
“In fact, most of our graduates have no debt to pay back, thanks to Tennessee Promise and other financial aid tools. We’re here every step; even helping our alumni when we can.”
TCAT-Pulaski reopened their campus after temporarily closing out of caution due to COVID-19 and has been careful to have required safety measures in place, including masks for visitors, faculty and staff. Plexiglass partitions are now in the lobby area and the standard six feet apart is required to comply with social distancing guidelines.
Whitehead, stated his appreciation for everyone’s cooperation.
“The health and safety of our students and staff are our top priority. Our students have been very understanding and have worked hard to adapt. Our staff have worked hard to continue to meet the needs of the college and now we’re back and ready to serve our students.”
TCAT-Pulaski is one of 27 Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology across the state, governed by the Tennessee Board of Regents. They are accepting new applicants as classes continue. Staff are on campus to help applicants face-to-face, albeit with partitions, but that does not affect service to students.
If you have any questions, call 424-4014 or apply online directly at tcatpulaski.edu.
—TCAT-Pulaski
