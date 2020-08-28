A 49-year-old Giles County Jail inmate has died after being found unresponsive Thursday, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department.
On Thursday evening, Giles EMS was called to the Giles County Jail in reference to an unresponsive male inmate who has been identified as Billy Wade Robbins. The patient was transported to STRHS Pulaski where he was later pronounced dead, according to GCSD.
No further details have been released at this time as the case in under investigation by the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, according to GCSD.
—Staff Reports
