An alleged multi-state narcotics dealer was taken into custody Nov. 20 as a result of a joint investigation between the Giles County and Lincoln County sheriff’s departments, according to GCSD.
James Brian Pamplin, 46, of Fayetteville was taken into custody after investigators recovered 36 grams of methamphetamine (packaged for resale), 2 grams of heroin and 46 grams of marijuana (packaged for resale), according to GCSD. Pamplin was charged with sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of schedule I (heroin), possession of marijuana for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked/suspened license.
The arrest also resulted in the seizure of $1,571 of suspected drug money and the Cadillac Sedan Pamplin was believed to be utilizing to conduct illegal drug transactions, according to GCSD.
Pamplin remained incarcerated at the Giles County Jail as of Nov. 23 with a $404,000 bond awaiting his initial court appearance.
Narcotics Investigators Michael Thomason of GCSD and Mike Pitts of LCSD combined resources and conducted the narcotics investigation in Ardmore, Tenn., that resulted in the arrest. They were assisted by GCSD Investigator Terrence Howard and Deputy David Buschmann.
“I would like to commend the teamwork of both Inv. Thomason and Inv. Pitts that resulted in the arrest of a narcotics dealer and the seizure of a substantial amount of narcotics,” Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said. “Our department works daily to do our part in interrupting the illegal drug trade. We won’t stop fighting, and this is a great example of how agencies working together can lead to positive results.”
If you have any information regarding criminal activity, you may reach the Giles County Sheriff’s Department at 363-3505.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.