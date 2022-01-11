STRHS Pulaski welcomed Giles County’s Baby New Year Jan. 4 with the birth of baby girl Teslah Rayne Jewett to parents, Lauren Hughes and Joshua Jewett.
Teslah, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 19.75 inches long, was delivered by Dr. Cara Riley at 7:35 a.m.
Half-sister Joselyn, 11, will welcome the baby girl home.
Per tradition, Baby New Year and her parents were showered with an assortment of gifts from the STRHS Pulaski Childbirth Center including a stroller, bath seat, diapers, clothing, various daily essentials and much more.
For the sixth-consecutive year, the Giles County Quirky Quilters were prepared for baby Teslah’s arrival, presenting the newborn with a hand-quilted baby quilt, after personalizing it especially for her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.