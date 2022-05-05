Members of the community and those from afar gather April 29 for the unveiling of the James Monroe Brown plaque on the southeast corner of the Courthouse lawn. Among those who spoke at the event were Pulaski Alderman Hardin Franklin, County Executive Melissa Greene, Brown’s sister Lena Brown-Prince, who was the first Black student at then-Martin College, University of Tennessee Southern Chancellor Mark La Branche and Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford. Among numerous noteworthy accomplishments, Brown was the first Black elected official in Giles County and, along with wife Anne McKissack Brown, owned and operated Queen Anne Funeral Home in Pulaski for more than four decades. Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen
- Boy Injured By Dogs in Neighbor’s Backyard
- Trent Holt 5K Set for May 14
- James Monroe Brown Monument Unveiled
- August Election Candidates Invited to June Debates
- Pulaski Board Discusses Appropriations
- This Week's Citizen Spotlight Is Leigh Anne Willingham
- Raiders Clinch 10-A Title
- UTS Softball Advances to Bowling Green
- Vicky Garland Memorial Pow Wow
- Assessor: Higher Assessments Do Not Mean Higher Taxes
