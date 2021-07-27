Jo Pa and rider Winky Groover take the Doug Wolaver Championship Class at the Pulaski Rotary Club’s 81st Annual Red Carpet Horse Show of the South Saturday night at the Giles County Agri Park. Groover, of Bell Buckle, and Joe Pa took the top spot in this year’s show in a championship class that included four other horses. Joe Pa’s owners, Brian and Tanya Strickland, are from Easley, S.C. Photo Courtesy of Shane Shiflet
Jo Pa & Winky Groover Take Top Honors at Red Carpet Show
