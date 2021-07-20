After extensive deliberation, the Giles County E-911 Board of Directors has released job requirements for its search to replace retiring E-911 Director Mike Goode.
Goode has announced his intention to leave office in September and the E-911 Board turned to his 17 years of experience as the E-911 director to help develop a list of job requirements and a description of what the director of Giles County E-911 is expected to do.
The E-911 board honed a job description provided by the state’s County Technical Assistance Service to fit Giles County’s needs, highlighting the knowledge, skills, education and experience candidates for the director position should have.
Most of the discussion centered on what combination of education and experience should be considered, with board members acknowledging that while the E911 director needs to have the skills of an experienced dispatcher, there are also administrative and educational requirements that the E-911 director needs.
For a complete job description and requirements, interested applicants should call 363-1342 or email gilesoem@gilesoem.com.
The E-911 board also set a deadline for receiving resumes and a set a timeline and process for evaluating candidates. The goal is to have a new director in place before Goode’s retirement is official.
The board will receive resumes until Aug. 5 when board members Pat Ford, Melissa Greene and Jeremy Holley are scheduled go through the resumes and remove any candidates who do not meet the minimum requirements. That meeting is expected to be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 6 at the Giles County Office of Emergency Management on Cedar Lane in Pulaski.
The remaining resumes will then be sent to CTAS for evaluation and recommendations.
The full E-911 board is scheduled to meet Aug. 13 to go over the CTAS recommendations and ultimately determine which candidates will be asked to interview for the director position.
The board’s goal is to conduct interviews the week of Aug. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.