Inspired by her father, the late Rev. Bill Yates, affectionately known as Brother Bill, and his calling to be a blessing to those in need, Renee Yates-Schrengost is opening the doors and setting extra places at the table this Thanksgiving.
Anyone may stop by New Canaan Ranch at 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26) and enjoy a free, hot, homemade meal and share in the fellowship offered.
“Our goal is to make and be a positive difference in the community,” Yates-Schrengost said. “And as we all know, in the South, food equals love. No one should spend this Thanksgiving alone or hungry. Join us at New Canaan and be a part of the blessing.”
Anyone who is sick or has been exposed to COVID-19 is asked to stay home.
If you would like to contribute, any food donations would be appreciated — and that goes for leftovers, too. Businesses and companies hosting Thanksgiving meals are encouraged to send the leftovers to New Canaan.
“Instead of throwing that food away, send it to us — we’ll be glad to have it,” Yates-Schrengost said.“We plan to package up our leftovers and take them to Nashville to distribute to the homeless, along with blankets. So, if anyone has spare blankets to donate, we’ll happily accept those, too.
For questions or details about donating, call 363-8705.
—Staff Reports
