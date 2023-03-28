Lemonade Day is a free, fun, experiential learning program that teaches kids how to start, own and operate their very own business — a lemonade stand.
Every Giles County fifth grader is completing Youth Entrepreneurship Training during May. There will also be groups from 4-H and the homeschool cooperative participating. It all comes to fruition Friday, May 12, when they are set up all over town.
Through fun, interactive curriculum, our youth will learn the fundamentals of business and financial management and how to create budgets, set profit-making goals, serve customers, repay investors and give back to the community.
We are looking for 16 Mentors to support our youngsters. You can sign up more than one person from a business in case we do not have 16 different businesses sign up.
Here’s what the job entails:
• You’ll be assigned to a class/group (one stand per class/group).
• Attend training April 6 at 10:30 a.m.
• Meet with the class/group twice between May 1-12.
• The group will ask you to “invest” in their business. This means getting their ingredients, supplies for implementing the stand design and helping them pick a location. You handle all the money and transactions for the classroom. They cannot do this on their own.
• You will participate May 12. Students do not have school that day. Parents are required to bring them and stay with them for the duration. Remember, the important part is learning the material in the classroom.
• You will have a follow-up to the classroom. They will budget to pay back the loan, but the plan is that you see fit to forgive their debt. The max amount you should “loan” is $500. If they did make a profit, the money goes for something the room/class needs.
Sign-up closes Monday, March 31!
—Giles Chamber
