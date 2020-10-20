Pulaski Alderman Ricky Keith has announced his candidacy for re-election.
“Ladies and gentlemen of Pulaski, four years ago — when I was first elected — I said if after one term I felt like I had made a positive difference for our community, I would run again. Well, I do, and I am.
“I am not running against anyone... I know there are other candidates, but I do not view them as opponents. I am running FOR a position of service to our community and ALL our citizens.
“I am FOR the growth of our community businesses and retailers. I am FOR a quality of life residential environment that attracts newcomers. I am FOR reason and common sense and despise political posturing for personal gain. I am FOR the preservation of the beauty and charm of our small town while expectant of new opportunities to restore and revive neighborhoods and expand our borders where possible.
“I’ve learned much in four years and look forward to paying that education forward. Your Vote will be very much appreciated.
“Let’s ALL be FOR Pulaski together.”
—Ricky Keith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.