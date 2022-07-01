Annelle McPeters Guthrie has announced her candidacy for the Giles County Commission for the third district.
“Our country is in trouble and although I can’t do anything at the federal or state level, I hope to help stem the tide of “woke” ideology and cancel culture at the local level,” Guthrie said. “Our children and grandchildren deserve to inherit a country that offers the same opportunities that we had. And that all begins at the local level.”
Guthrie is running as a Republican.
“As a Christian, passionately pro-life conservative, the Republican Party is home of the values to which I am aligned. I also consider running as a Republican to be a means of transparency. I think a person’s political philosophy matters, and I’m tired of trying to guess where an “Independent” candidate stands on important issues. As a fiscal conservative, I am dedicated to responsible spending, including opposition to property tax hikes and the wheel tax.”
In the early 90s, when countywide zoning threatened property rights, Guthrie fought to keep politicians (both elected and unelected) from telling property owners what they can and cannot do with their own land.
“I still hold the same view of zoning and would like to work to explore all other avenues of protecting our county from undesired land uses. Zoning “experts” love zoning because it grows the government and creates another layer of bureaucracy. I think we should think outside the box and work to find alternative solutions to offer our county protection.”
Guthrie is a sixth generation Giles Countian. Born and raised in Pulaski, she is the daughter of the late Jack and Eleanor McPeters and daughter-in-law of Shirley Guthrie and the late Leo Guthrie. She and husband Tim have two children and four grandchildren, and are longtime members of Wales Baptist Church. She is a volunteer counselor at Life Choice Pregnancy Resource Center where she also serves as a board member. Guthrie is a graduate of Giles County High School and Middle Tennessee State University. She recently resigned from the Giles County Election Commission in order to run for office.
“To the people of the third district, I humbly ask for your support and vote. I promise to be accessible, to be a good steward of your money, to listen to your concerns and to do my best to represent you and your values. I know you can’t turn back the hands of time, but I would like to see Giles County remain the Land of Milk and Honey, a wholesome place to raise a family.”
—Annelle Guthrie
