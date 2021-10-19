The Giles County Public Library celebrates 80 years Saturday with an afternoon filled with fun and games for all ages including bubbles, sidewalk chalk art, face painting, library history, a character dress-up parade and much more. The library’s original building, furniture, equipment, periodicals and books were gifted to the county through the generosity of Giles County native Cornelius A. Craig and wife Maggie Sinclair Craig 80 years ago. All have seen updates, advancements and renovations through the decades, but the library’s purpose — “to be opened to men and women, boys and girls, without fees or dues” — remains the same.

