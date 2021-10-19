The Giles County Public Library celebrates 80 years Saturday with an afternoon filled with fun and games for all ages including bubbles, sidewalk chalk art, face painting, library history, a character dress-up parade and much more. The library’s original building, furniture, equipment, periodicals and books were gifted to the county through the generosity of Giles County native Cornelius A. Craig and wife Maggie Sinclair Craig 80 years ago. All have seen updates, advancements and renovations through the decades, but the library’s purpose — “to be opened to men and women, boys and girls, without fees or dues” — remains the same.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest
- Sheriff Announces $1 Million Reward in Murder Case
- Library Celebrates 80 Years
- Saturdays on the Square Serve Up Fun for All Ages
- Bobcats Stay Put in Latest AP Rankings
- COVID-19 Weekly Update — Oct. 18, 2021
- Boys & Girls Club's Great Futures Luncheon Set for Oct. 28
- State Senate Update: State Initiates Review of BEP Funding Formula
- Dress Code Policy Changes Clarified
- Suspect Sought in Oct. 13 Incidents
- Vaccine Mandate, Reducing Members on Commission Agenda
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Press Conference Set Six Months After Murder
- Dress Code Policy Changes Clarified
- Sheriff Announces $1 Million Reward in Murder Case
- COVID-19 Weekly Update — Oct. 18, 2021
- Suspect Sought in Oct. 13 Incidents
- Week 9 PREVIEW: Teams Jockey for Playoff Positioning
- Sabrina Gail-Renee Bean
- LaCurtis S. Black
- Eugene Perry
- James S. Thompson
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.