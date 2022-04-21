Tony Risner has announced his candidacy for the office of Giles County Trustee in the Aug. 4 General Election.
“I am 54 years old and am a proud lifelong citizen of Giles County,” Risner said. “I grew up in the Liberty Hill Community and remain a standing member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church. I have also proudly served Giles County in several leadership roles through various local organizations.”
Risner is the son of Faye Yokley Risner and the late Leon (Lonnie) Risner. He has one daughter, Kirsten Risner, and two beautiful grandchildren.
He graduated with honors from Richland High School in 1986, and later attended Martin Methodist College, obtaining a degree in business management with a minor in accounting.
His employment history includes seven years at Torrington/Fafnir and 32 years as owner and operator of Radio Shack/NuWave Audio in Lewisburg and Pulaski.
“I feel my long-term experience as a business owner with complete management of staff and daily operations gives me the experience necessary to fulfill the requirements for the office of Trustee,” Risner said.
“If elected as Giles County Trustee, I vow to honestly and effectively fulfill the enormous role that this office plays in county government. I will ensure that state and county property taxes are collected in the most efficient manner possible, implementing up-to-date technology and resources as they become available. I will maintain accurate accounting measures as well as ensuring precise and proper records are available for review by the County Commission and Mayor for budget development.
“If elected, my commitment to all citizens of Giles County is to uphold the office of Trustee with professionalism and integrity.
I will work hard each day to ensure that the Giles County Trustee’s office provides exceptional customer service in the most efficient manner possible.
“I look forward to meeting and talking with as many of you as possible in the coming months as I campaign. I am available to answer any questions or address any concerns that you as citizens may have related to my bid for office of Trustee.
“I humbly and sincerely ask for your vote and support on Aug. 4.”
—Tony Risner
