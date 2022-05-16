Assistant District Attorney Caleb Bayless has announced the launch of his campaign for Circuit Court Judge in the 22nd Judicial District upon the retirement of Judge Stella Hargrove. Bayless is the Republican nominee on the ballot in the August election.
“I am excited to launch my campaign for Circuit Court Judge, and connect with voters across Giles, Lawrence, Maury and Wayne Counties,” Bayless said. “It has been a great honor to serve the people of our community in the District Attorney’s office, and I look forward to building on the good work I have already done to keep our community safe, and the best place in Tennessee to live, work and raise a family.”
For more than a decade, Bayless has served as an assistant district attorney in the district. He has a reputation of being tough on crime and committed to justice. As judge, he will be fair, consistent and knowledgeable in his application of the law. Bayless said he would uphold the Tennessee and United States constitutions, and ensure everyone’s rights are protected in his courtroom.
“I will always follow the rule of law, and hold dangerous criminals accountable,” Bayless said. “I believe strong families build strong communities. I look forward to earning the trust and votes of the people of Giles, Lawrence, Maury and Wayne Counties.”
The general election is Thursday, Aug. 4, and early voting runs from Friday, July 15, until Saturday, July 30.
Bayless is married to Christina, and they are proud parents of a daughter, Cohen. For more information, visit baylessforjudge.com.
—Caleb Bayless
