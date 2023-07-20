Damage from the strong winds that came through Giles County Tuesday included the downing of several trees and tree limbs. Wilting leaves of the black cherry tree can be toxic to livestock.
Producers are encouraged to walk their pastures and fence rows to look for downed cherry trees and remove them immediately.
Wilted leaves can be more palatable to livestock and will contain high levels of cyanide acid. As few as two pounds of consumed leaves can be deadly.
For more information please contact the Giles County Extension Office at 363-3523.
—Giles Extension
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.