Volunteerism and service is one of the many staples that helps a Boys & Girls Club move forward in a positive direction and continue to serve youth at a high level, and our local Boys & Girls Club saw amazing community support in 2021.
According to Giles County Executive Director Devon Yurko, in 2021 our local Club logged more than 400 hours of volunteer time and participation from our community partners.
Giles County’s local AT&T Pioneers Chapter, led by Chris and Calista Pope, were one of those amazing groups who supported our local Boys & Girls Club in 2021.
“It all started with a conversation,” Yurko said. “I was invited to meet with Chris, Calista and one of the representatives of the Tennessee Pioneers Chapters, Misty Griffin-Robertson, and after spending some time, and giving a tour of our BGC facility, our friends at AT&T came up with a wonderful plan to help the Club. One of the many goals of AT&T is to help bridge the technology gap that is faced in rural communities.”
The local AT&T chapter came to the Boys & Girls Club and participated in a volunteer workday last fall. In total, the group contributed more than 10 hours of volunteer time, resulting in a major cleanup of the Boys & Girls Club facility. The group cleared brush, painted and fixed picnic tables for the kids, cleaned and organized, built garden beds that will allow the Club to begin a gardening program and donated some fresh supplies for the kids.
Members of the Giles County Pioneers group were joined by other participants of the Pioneers program and spouses, including the Popes, Lana Barrett, Christy Cooksey Mayfield, Yvonne Tolbert-Starks, Todd Heard, Joe Charlton, Bill Brock, Nathan Staggs, Josh Wakefield, Jason Cole and Eric Williams.
By completing volunteer hours, the local chapter was able to receive grant money to advance the technology of the local Club. These funds helped pay for two brand new Smart Boards, and new Chromebooks that are used by the kids and staff.
Since the installation of the new technology, kids have a new way to interact at the Club with the programs and lessons that staff are teaching them, Yurko said. Technology is huge for youth today, and the Club is grateful to have a new way to engage the youth and teach them in a more productive way.
The Club and its members are so grateful to the Giles County AT&T Pioneers chapter for all their efforts in helping the local Club move forward.
“It was a pleasure getting to work alongside this group and getting to know them,” Yurko concluded. “This is a passionate group of individuals who care deeply about our community who gave their time and resources selflessly. Thank you AT&T!”
—B&GC South Central Tennessee
