DSC_0429 web.jpg

Celebrating EMS Week at Philadelphia SDA Church in Pulaski are (from left) Pastor Larry Bailey, Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton, Pulaski City Firefighter and part-time Giles County EMS EMT Homer Simmons, Giles County EMS EMT Jonothan Gardner, Giles County EMS Paramedic D Shift Melanie Maroney, Giles County EMS AEMT C Shift Chad Rohling and Philadelphia SDA Church Deacon James Stevenson.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen 

Philadelphia SDA Church celebrated local emergency responders during EMS week recently.

Emergency responders introduced themselves and what they do to church members, while the kids and youth enjoyed a close up look at their vehicles and equipment.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.