A local ministerial group will hold a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Ministers Alliance of Pulaski will present its MLK Celebration Monday, Jan. 17, beginning at 7 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, Pulaski.
The Giles County Branch of the NAACP has announced that, due to a directive from its national leadership, the local branch will not be able to hold an in-person observance of King’s life and legacy. Benita Cross with the local NAACP branch said organizing a virtual recognition ceremony was proving difficult for the local group.
First MBC Pastor Brian Puckett asked anyone wishing to attend Monday’s MLK Celebration at the local church to stay COVID safe. He said masks would be required and attendees would be asked to socially distance as much as possible.
Additionally, Pulaski Citizen Live will present a live video stream of the MLK Celebration on the Pulaski Citizen Live Facebook page. The stream will begin a few minutes prior to the beginning of the celebration.
First Missionary Baptist Church is located at 200 Chapel Road in Pulaski, just off Highway 31 South behind Immaculate Conception Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.