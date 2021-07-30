Brent Cooper, 22nd Judicial District Attorney General, has been elected by fellow members of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference (TNDAGC) to serve on the organization’s Executive Committee.
In this new role, Cooper will have a vital voice in guiding the overall administration of justice in Tennessee.
“It is truly an honor to be elected by my colleagues to serve on the Executive Committee for the Conference,” Cooper said. “Serving on the decision-making body of the Conference is another way that I can be effective in seeking justice for the people of Tennessee.”
“The Executive Committee plays an instrumental role in guiding the work of the Conference and supporting Tennessee’s elected District Attorneys in their constitutional duty to seek justice and protect our citizens,” said Guy R. Jones, TNDAGC executive director. “The leaders of the Conference make their greatest impact by providing counsel during difficult choices, by helping to find new approaches and by being living examples of the commitment to protecting victims and their rights. We are thankful for General Cooper’s leadership.”
Cooper is a native of Mt. Pleasant. He currently resides in Summertown with his wife and two daughters; stepdaughter Sara is currently a student at Nashville School of Law. Before being elected District Attorney in 2014, Cooper served as an Assistant District Attorney for 14 years, also in the 22nd Judicial District.
—22nd Judicial District Attorney
