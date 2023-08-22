Giles County Farms exhibited seven hay samples among the 635 entries in the Tennessee State Fair Hay Show hosted by the Wilson County Fair.
Lee Gilmore of the Beech Hill community exhibited a sample of alfalfa hay that was named the “Best of Tennessee Champion Legume” based on a forage analysis of the sample.
Gary Underwood of the Lynnville community exhibited entries that placed second in the orchardgrass class and third in the warm season annual grass class. Lauris Gillespie of the Richland community placed fifth in the cool season perennial class.
Gilmore’s alfalfa sample qualified to be entered into the Southeastern Hay Contest in Moultrie, Ga. later this year.
County forage producers are encouraged to enter hay exhibits at the Giles County Fair’s Here’s The Beef Festival hay show Monday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Giles County Agri Park. Premiums will be paid for the top entries in 10 hay classes.
More information on hay and other agriculture exhibits may be found on-line at heresthebeeftn.com/exhibitors or by calling the Giles Extension Office at 363-3523.
—Giles Extension
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.