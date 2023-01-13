Local Holiday Closings Jan 13, 2023 Jan 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MLK Day Pulaski Electric System and the Giles County Public Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Holiday Closings Mlk Day Mlk Day Observance × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Local Holiday Closings Today's the Deadline to Register for 2023 Winter Master Beef Producer Class Avian Influenza Is a Serious Threat to All Poultry Producers UT Southern Announces Fall 2022 Chancellor's List Three Horse Management Field Days Scheduled for February UT Southern Announces Fall 2022 Provost's List Mike's Life: ‘Of Course, She Said Yes’ Commission Agenda Includes Non-Profit, Health Insurance Resolutions Citizens Approved to Serve Employee Insurance Premium Proposal on Commission Agenda PCL 1 is on Mixlr PCL 2 is on Mixlr Obituaries Dorothy Ann Warf Updated 21 hrs ago Fredda Sue Rolin Updated 21 hrs ago Peggy Patton Edwards Updated Jan 8, 2023 Virginia Marie Kelley Updated Jan 9, 2023 Statewide Public Notices Today's e-Edition January 11, 2023 January 11, 2023
