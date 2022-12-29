Pulaski Electric
Pulaski Electric System will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day.
Library
The Giles County Public Library will be closed Saturday-Monday, Dec. 31-Jan. 2.
Giles Extension
The Giles Extension office will be closed through Jan. 2 for the holidays.
Garbage Collection
The Pulaski Street and Sanitation Department will be closed Monday, Jan. 2. Monday’s garbage will be collected with the normal Tuesday, Jan. 3, route.
