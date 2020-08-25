The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) announced $22.6 million in federal grants Aug. 25 that will be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2020-21 Federal Fiscal Year.
Among the 383 federal grants awarded to law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across Tennessee, four were awarded to local agencies including the Ardmore, Minor Hill and Elkton police departments and Giles County Sheriff’s Department.
Ardmore, Minor Hill and Elkton each received $5,000 grants for high visibility enforcement, while GCSD received $20,000 for alcohol and impaired driving enforcement.
“Every year, traffic safety advocates, non-profit organizations, emergency response personnel, law enforcement, district attorneys’ offices and other state agencies across Tennessee seek funding through grant applications offered by the THSO,” THSO Director Buddy Lewis said. “Applicants who meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standards are awarded grant funds to support the THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities.”
—Staff Reports
