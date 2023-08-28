Wes Bryan, a corn and soybean producer in the Bryson community, is presented his award recently for placing second in the District 4 Non-irrigated soybean division of the 2022 Top Bean Soybean Yield Contest for Tennessee. In addition to a framed certificate, Bryan received a $100 cash award.
The Top Bean contest is sponsored by the TN Soybean Promotion Board and coordinated by UT Extension.
Producers who want to compete for awards in the 2023 contest need to submit an intent to participate entry form by Sept. 1.
Information on this year’s contest as well as entry forms may be found on the UT Crops News blog at news.utcrops.com/. Producers can also contact Giles Extension at 363-3523 to learn more about the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.